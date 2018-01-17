Black ice sends car into a creek in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man went for a wild and then wet ride Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Grindstaff was traveling on Unicoi Dr. just past Wiseman’s when he hit a slick spot on the road. From there, he was just along for the ride.

“It was black ice, it just happened all of a sudden,”, Grindstaff said, “I was coming around the curve right up here near Wiseman’s and spun off, did a 360 and come off and just slid right down into the creek.”

Grindstaff escaped injury. Officers on the scene said that he was very lucky, that the car could have easily turned over and ended up on its roof in the creek.

Grindstaff added, “Everything is fine, just some wet shoes, that’s about it. Thank goodness everything is OK.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Unicoi Co. Sheriff’s Office worked the accident, the road had to be closed for a very short time as a wrecker pulled the vehicle from the creek. This lucky driver has a word of warning to those that may be on the roads tonight.

“I dare say with the temperatures dropping like they are tonight, it’s going to be a lot worse, so if anybody else is going to be on the road, please be careful,”, Grindstaff said.