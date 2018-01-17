Additional business delays and closures

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The following is a list of local business delays and closures.

JOHNSON CITY:

Washington County Health Department at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City has a 1-hour delay — will open at 9 am)

Johnson City Public Library called and asked us to announce that the library will open at 11 AM today.

JOHNSON COUNTY:

Johnson County Health Department at 715 West Main Street in Mountain City will be closed today

ELIZABETHTON:

Elizabethton Public Library closed

UNICOI COUNTY:

The offices of the Unicoi County Assessor of Property, County Clerk and Register of Deeds will be closed today due to the safety of the public and employees. Courts will open at 11 for scheduled cases.

GREENE COUNTY:

Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be CLOSED

HANCOCK COUNTY:

2-Hour Delay on 1/17/2018 for Hancock County and Hawkins County Health Departments

FRONTIER HEALTH:

Today 1/17/2018 The Adventure Program in Johnson City is closed

Charlotte Taylor Center in Elizabethton is closed.

Play therapy training scheduled for 9AM at Corporate is cancelled

Watauga Behavioral Health operating on a 2 hour delay

Holston Counseling Center operating on a 2 hour delay

Erwin Behavioral Health will open at 11AM

Hancock County will open at 10AM

Nolachucky offices will open at 11AM

Johnson County offices will open at 10AM

Bristol Regional Counseling will open at 8AM

Scott County BHS will open at 10AM

Lee County BHS will open at 10AM

Wise County BHS will open at 10AM

Addington Hall will open at 10AM

IU is closed