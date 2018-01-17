Additional business delays and closures

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The following is a list of local business delays and closures.
JOHNSON CITY:
Washington County Health Department at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City has a 1-hour delay — will open at 9 am)
Johnson City Public Library called and asked us to announce that the library will open at 11 AM today.
JOHNSON COUNTY:
Johnson County Health Department at 715 West Main Street in Mountain City will be closed today
ELIZABETHTON:
Elizabethton Public Library closed
UNICOI COUNTY:
The offices of the Unicoi County Assessor of Property, County Clerk and Register of Deeds will be closed today due to the safety of the public and employees. Courts will open at 11 for scheduled cases.
GREENE COUNTY:
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be CLOSED
HANCOCK COUNTY:
2-Hour Delay on 1/17/2018 for Hancock County and Hawkins County Health Departments
FRONTIER HEALTH:
Today 1/17/2018 The Adventure Program in Johnson City is closed
Charlotte Taylor Center in Elizabethton is closed.
Play therapy training scheduled for 9AM at Corporate is cancelled
Watauga Behavioral Health operating on a 2 hour delay
Holston Counseling Center operating on a 2 hour delay
Erwin Behavioral Health will open at 11AM
Hancock County will open at 10AM
Nolachucky offices will open at 11AM
Johnson County offices will open at 10AM
Bristol Regional Counseling will open at 8AM
Scott County BHS will open at 10AM
Lee County BHS will open at 10AM
Wise County BHS will open at 10AM
Addington Hall will open at 10AM
IU is closed