TVA requests customers conserve energy during winter storm

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Arctic cold temperatures and this slow-moving snowstorm have called for the Tennessee Valley Authority to ask its customers to reduce their use of electricity.

With temperatures expected to drop into the teens, TVA said they made the request Tuesday in an effort to continuously supply electricity to all essential services and avoid interruptions.

The nation’s largest public power provider released these tips for their customers to conserve energy:

● Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment.

● Reduce the use of heating by adjusting thermostats 2-3 degrees below normal.

● Turn off lights, appliances and other electrical equipment not needed.

According to TVA’s Twitter, every degree below 68 saves 3% on energy use.

Save a Kilowatt! Bundle up and save a bundle – lower your thermostat to 65-68 degrees. Every degree below 68 saves you 3% on your energy use and helps keep the power system reliable – Now that is some cold hard cash! #cold #savemoney pic.twitter.com/BNpnk1QhrC — TN Valley Authority (@TVAnews) January 16, 2018

BrightRidge, the 10th largest retailer in the TVA system, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services asked their customers to take part in conserving electricity by following the tips provided by TVA.

According to BTES they have more than 33,000 electric customers in a 280-square-mile service are in the City of Bristol and Sullivan County, Tennessee.

BrightRidge serves about 78,000 customers in Washington, Sullivan, Carter and Greene counties.

“Per Request from TVA, BTES has joined TVA in reducing power usage at our facilities by adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting, and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption,” said Mike Browder, CEO of BTES.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.