Three men sentenced in synthetic drug investigation in Pound, VA

Wise County, VA (WJHL)– After a three-year investigation by the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp announced three men were convicted and sentenced for their role in the sale of illegal drugs.

David Dwayne Mathias,50, James Clettis Mullins, 59, and Lawrence Franklin Mathias, 46, from Pound, VA, were sentenced January 11, 2018 for their roles in a synthetic drug distribution ring.

According to Slemp, David Dwayne Mathias was found guilty of six felony charges and sentenced to 25 years with 21 years suspended.

Lawrence Franklin Mathias was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute an imitation controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years with all five suspended.

Mullins pleaded guilty to two felony counts of distribution of a synthetic cannabinoid and one felony count of distribution of a Schedule I synthetic drug.



“The synthetic drugs involved in this case are dangerous and highly addictive. We are working hard with our law enforcement

partners to fight the drug epidemic in our region,” said Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.

“These convictions are the culmination of years of hard work by the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force to infiltrate and disrupt this drug ring. We want to thank these brave law enforcement partners for their efforts in getting these illegal

substances off the street,” said Slemp.

Commonwealth Attorney Slemp said search warrants were executed at eight separate locations across Wise County in October 2016.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County & the City of Norton along with the convictions and sentences, authorities seized over $12,000 in cash, real property in Pound, several automobiles, several ATVs, and a total of 676 grams of synthetic marijuana with a street value of over $16,000. Investigator said this was all connected to the distribution of controlled substances.

