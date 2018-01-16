Shriners Hospitals ending management of Johnson City pediatric clinic

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — Shriners Hospitals for Children no longer will manage a pediatric orthopedic clinic at the Johnson City Medical Center. But the clinic will remain open under the management of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Both health care companies confirmed the change Tuesday afternoon after requests for information from News Channel 11.

A Niswonger Children’s Hospital spokesperson said Shriners management determined the clinic no longer was financially profitable.

“Our satellite clinic was the first of its kind ever launched by Shriners Hospitals for Children, and while Shriners has deemed that the satellite clinic model could not be profitable for their organization, we have seen the tremendous need for this service in our region and are investing resources to keep pediatric orthopedic services available locally through Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Mountain States Medical Group,” said Teresa Hicks, Mountain States Health Alliance spokesperson.

A Shriners Hospitals official said the decision was difficult and was made as part of a strategic decision to focus on care closer to the Greenville, SC headquarters. “Just like most organizations around the country, we are really making decisions how to best adapt the changing healthcare environment,” said Randy Risser, Shriners Hospitals Director of Business Development. “That comes with some pretty difficult decisions. And so our organization has chosen to focus on operations in South Carolina and within our local area as being defined as within an hour of the hospital.”

The clinic opened in October 2016 “with a mission to bring expert pediatric orthopedic care closer to the doorsteps of children in Johnson City, Tennessee, and the 29-county service area of Mountain States Health Alliance,” according to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital website.

Click HERE to see News Channel 11 coverage of the clinic announcement in 2016.

The satellite clinic is 120 miles from the main Shriners Hospital in Greeneville. When it opened, the hospital said it created “a continuum of care that best serves the needs of patients and families living in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Southeast Kentucky and Western North Carolina,” the website says.

MSHA said patients will continue to receive care. “We want to ensure patients know the clinic is not closing,” Hicks said. “Only the management of the clinic has shifted. We will continue to work with Shriner’s via telemedicine and other consultative services as we have in the past. Additionally, if a patient wishes to receive followup care in Greenville at the Shriner’s clinic, we will assist them in doing so.”

MSHA said Dr. Brandon Green who has led the clinic since it opened will remain at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“If they (patients) wish to stay with Dr. Green and continue receiving the same care locally, we will assist them in making a seamless transition with no interruption in service,” Hicks said.

A Shriners spokesperson said families of patients recently were sent letters notifying them of the change.

“We will always provide transportation at no charge to families that this causes a hardship if they want to travel to Greenville, South Carolina,” Risser said.

As for any impact on patients payment for the care caused by the transition, MSHA said, “With the transition of Dr. Green from Shriner’s employment to Mountain States Medical Group, we will work with all insurers including TennCare for physician fees and, as always, will apply our charity care policies to patients who cannot afford to pay.”

