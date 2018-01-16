Sheriff: Woman shoots brother in back in Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Carter County arrested a woman for allegedly shooting her brother in the back during a fight.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, told News Channel 11, on Monday night deputies were called to the 100 block of Tower Road in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The man, originally, told deputies he had been walking down Tower road when someone in a small car shot him and drove away.

Deputies reported the victim appeared to be intoxicated and was “uncooperative with officers.”

Sheriff Lunceford said it was later revealed the victim had been in an argument with his sister, Connie Long. The argument, deputies said, led to a fight between the two where Long reportedly shot her brother in the back with a .22 caliber rifle.

Long has been charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in nature. She is currently being held in the Carter County Jail. Her bond has been set at $5,000.