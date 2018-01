CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WATE) – An albino whitetail deer was spotted by a hunter in Chapel Hill, Tenn. on Sunday morning.

Brian McDowell was on his way to church when the buck crossed in front of him. He was able to snap a few photos of the deer before it disappeared into the woods.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the rare deer are protected under T.C.A. 70-4-130.

Chapel Hill is in Marshall County, about 40 miles south of Nashville.