Party in a Pinch: Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops Wrapped in Prosciutto with Bitter Orange Reduction

1 Pound Sea Scallops

8oz of prosciutto

2 Tablespoons Coconut Oil

Sea Salt & Pepper

Cut prosciutto slices, length wise into two pieces. Wrap each scallop with prosciutto and sprinkle with salt & pepper. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Place scallops in skillet and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until longer depending on scallop size. Remove from skillet, drizzle with reduction and serve with rice.

Bitter Orange Reduction

¼ cup gluten free soy sauce

¼ cup gluten free bitter orange marmalade

½ Tablespoon gluten free fish sauce

2 Cloves minced garlic

¼ tsp ginger

1 Tablespoon water

Juice of ½ fresh squeezed orange

½ tsp orange zest

Salt & pepper to taste

**In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Pour in mixture in a small saucepan, over medium heat. Continue to heat, whisking consistently until reduction comes to a boil & slightly thickens.

Pour over scallops and serve immediately.

Aromatic Rice

Basmati or Jasmine rice

**Prepare according to manufactures directions, substituting gluten free chicken broth for the water. In addition, to the broth add 2 cloves of garlic, minced, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ½ tsp orange zest & salt & pepper.

Simple Salad Dressing

Juice of lemon

½ tsp bitter orange marmalade

Juice of ½ fresh squeezed orange

½ Clove minced garlic

1 tsp gluten free soy sauce

**Mix all ingredients ahead of time. Just before serving, mix ingredients well. Drizzle the dressing over the mixed salad greens & toss well.

Fresh Mango Salsa

1 Avocado, Chopped

1 Mango, Peeled & Chopped

4 Scallions, Chopped

1 Clove, Minced Garlic

Juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp gluten free soy sauce

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Homemade Tortilla Chips

Gluten free corn tortillas

Coconut oil

Sea salt & pepper

**Heat oven to broil. Brush each tortilla on both sides with coconut oil. Salt & pepper. Cut each tortilla in to equal, pie shaped pieces. Place tortilla triangles on cookie sheet & place under broiler. Broil 1 to 3 minutes or until golden brown on each side. Serve with salsa.