Party in a Pinch: Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops Wrapped in Prosciutto with Bitter Orange Reduction
1 Pound Sea Scallops
8oz of prosciutto
2 Tablespoons Coconut Oil
Sea Salt & Pepper
Cut prosciutto slices, length wise into two pieces. Wrap each scallop with prosciutto and sprinkle with salt & pepper. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Place scallops in skillet and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until longer depending on scallop size. Remove from skillet, drizzle with reduction and serve with rice.
Bitter Orange Reduction
¼ cup gluten free soy sauce
¼ cup gluten free bitter orange marmalade
½ Tablespoon gluten free fish sauce
2 Cloves minced garlic
¼ tsp ginger
1 Tablespoon water
Juice of ½ fresh squeezed orange
½ tsp orange zest
Salt & pepper to taste
**In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Pour in mixture in a small saucepan, over medium heat. Continue to heat, whisking consistently until reduction comes to a boil & slightly thickens.
Pour over scallops and serve immediately.
Aromatic Rice
Basmati or Jasmine rice
**Prepare according to manufactures directions, substituting gluten free chicken broth for the water. In addition, to the broth add 2 cloves of garlic, minced, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ½ tsp orange zest & salt & pepper.
Simple Salad Dressing
Juice of lemon
½ tsp bitter orange marmalade
Juice of ½ fresh squeezed orange
½ Clove minced garlic
1 tsp gluten free soy sauce
**Mix all ingredients ahead of time. Just before serving, mix ingredients well. Drizzle the dressing over the mixed salad greens & toss well.
Fresh Mango Salsa
1 Avocado, Chopped
1 Mango, Peeled & Chopped
4 Scallions, Chopped
1 Clove, Minced Garlic
Juice of 1 lemon
½ tsp gluten free soy sauce
Salt & Pepper to Taste
Homemade Tortilla Chips
Gluten free corn tortillas
Coconut oil
Sea salt & pepper
**Heat oven to broil. Brush each tortilla on both sides with coconut oil. Salt & pepper. Cut each tortilla in to equal, pie shaped pieces. Place tortilla triangles on cookie sheet & place under broiler. Broil 1 to 3 minutes or until golden brown on each side. Serve with salsa.