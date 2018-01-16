Mayor says Dr. Martin Luther King Junior road designation project is on track

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost three months since the Johnson City Commission voted to designate University Parkway after Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, the mayor says the project is on track.

News Channel 11 was there on November 2 when the commission voted unanimously to designate University Parkway from Market Street to Interstate 26 to Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Parkway.

Mayor David Tomita told us that when you drive on University Parkway, there will be separate signage along the road indicating the designation in honor of King.

This is a project that the local chapter of the NAACP was working on for years.

Local chapter president, Ralph Davis said this MLK day means even more.

“A little bit more special, especially to the members of the NAACP that have worked hard on the street for years and this is the first time we can actually say we’ve got it done,” Davis said.

Mayor Tomita said the request to designate University Parkway after the civil rights leader has been submitted to the legislature.

“Typically what they do is they bundle all of the requests from the cities and counties across the state into one piece of legislation and pass it on mass,” Mayor Tomita said.

He added that these kinds of requests are usually handled at the end of the legislative session.

State Representative Matthew Hill of Washington County tells News Channel 11 that the next step is to file the legislation. He plans to do that alongside Sen. Rusty Crowe and Rep. Micah Van Huss. Hill added that this would require a House and Senate vote.

The city is hoping to have this approved by April.

