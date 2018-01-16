Marion, VA pedestrian dies in morning crash

MARION, VA (WJHL) – Police in Marion report a woman died Monday morning in a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

According to police, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Commerce Street.

The woman, 49-year-old Pauline Angel Evans, was transported to the Smyth County Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m.

The case is being investigated by Marion, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

We’re told at this time, no charges have been filed.