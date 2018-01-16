Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

By Published:
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arrive at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, in New York. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed a baby boy early Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Los Angeles. This is the second child for the superstar couple: Daughter North was born in 2013. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.

Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival’s name. It was unclear where the baby was born.

The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s