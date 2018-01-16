Johnson City business opens doors to clothe community with kindness

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The cold weather can take a toll on everyone, especially when you don’t have access to warm clothing. So the Owl’s Nest, a consignment shop in Johnson City, is stepping up to help their community.

They started a nonprofit called “The Tree”, located in the back of the store. Anyone in need can come and pick up clothing, shoes, and other necessities.

Owners Jessica and Brian Moore said The Tree helps about 40 families a day. The Moores say they could use your help. They need donations of warm blankets, bedding, coats, and winter gear. Right now the Moores are funding the whole operation and say they could use grant funding and financial donations too.

You can visit their Facebook page to learn more about how you can help: https://www.facebook.com/owlsnestjc/

