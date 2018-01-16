Carver Recreation Center hosts dinner to honor Dr. King

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of people came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City, Monday night.

The final event of the day for the center included all kinds of food, entertainment, prayer and conversation.

Organizers tells us this is a yearly tradition that honors the legacy of Dr. King.

“This year is one of our biggest years, we’re going to induct three people into our wall of fame and the 3 people who are being inducted have been dedicated to not only the facility but the community as well,” Carver Recreation Center, Program Coordinator Tamra Foster said.

We also saw Mayor David Tomita, Vice Mayor Jenny Brock and City Commissioner Todd Fowler at the event.

Organizers tells us it’s all about sticking together and treating each other as equals.

