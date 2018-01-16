Brett Purgason announces run for Greene County mayor

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brett Purgason announced Monday night at the Greene County Republican Party meeting that he is running for mayor of Greene County.

Purgason is the treasurer of the Greene County Republican Party and was most recently the chairman.

He grew up in Mosheim and has lived in Greene County his whole life.

He has more than 20 years experience in the local commercial and industrial contracting industry.

Purgason plans to file his petition with the elections commission Tuesday morning.

