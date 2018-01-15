Volunteers spend MLK Day helping feed hungry

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Many people here in the Tri-Cities are out of work or off of school to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Some of them spent their holiday giving back.

Volunteers lent a hand at Second Harvest Food Bank for the annual MLK Day of Service, packing boxes and backpacks of food for those in need.

Doing so, organizers say, helps honor the legacy that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Left behind.

“He wanted to spread the idea of love and serving others and things like that and so these people who gave up their day where they could sleep in or do something with family, they’re here,” said Josie Russell, Community Relations Manager for Second Harvest.

When we stopped by Second Harvest this morning, there were more than 60 volunteers helping out.

Organizers expected up to 100 would show up throughout the day.

