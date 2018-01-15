Tennessee quarterback announces transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady announced on Twitter on Monday that he is transferring.

“After weeks of reflection, I’ve decided to complete my degree from Tennessee and transfer for my final year of eligibility,” he wrote.

The junior missed most of the 2017 season after he had shoulder surgery.

Dormady wrote that his goal is to work his way back to the game as a post-graduate quarterback.

“To my teammates and coaches, I want to express my gratitude for all you have done for me on and off the field and I wish the program the greatest of success in the future,” said Dormady.

Dormady, who went to Boerne High School in Boerne, Texas, led the Vols to a 42-41 overtime win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta to open the 2017 season in what turned out to be the highlight of the Vols’ season.

After his injury, he was replaced by Jarrett Guarantano, who played most of the rest of the season.

A four-star recruit, Dormady was the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the nation when he chose Tennessee. He was an early enrollee in Jan. 2015.

Dormady finished his career at UT 100-176 passing for 1,282 yards in 16 games. He threw seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran 22 times for 21 yards. He threw for a career-high 259 yards in a loss to Florida in 2017.

Dormady now hopes to find the same success that former UT quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Riley Ferguson found after transferring from Tennessee to Pittsburgh and Memphis, respectively. Peterman currently plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.