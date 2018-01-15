Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, January 15th – Sunday, January 21st 2018

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the ninth edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

There is not much going on in the sky this week. On Monday, January 15th 2018 the moon will be in its New Moon phase. Here is a little detail about the New Moon!

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

New Moon is usually when the moon is between the sun and the Earth, but it doesn’t always perfectly align. If you were to travel to the moon you would see that the side facing the Earth is the dark side or night side. Day and night on the moon last about two weeks each! This is the result of a month-long orbit of the moon around the Earth. If you were located on the moon you would see that as sunrise occurs there would be no twilight or slow transition from night to day. Since the moon has no atmosphere, if you were on the moon the sun would rise above the horizon and all of a sudden you would transition from night to day. Quite different from what we see on Earth!

Acknowledgments

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information. Additionally, the following sites have been used:

http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html