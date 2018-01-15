MLK day of service, peace walk held in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Along with honoring the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., people in Jonesborough held a peace walk Monday.

It was a walk that recognized those who’ve made a big impact on their community.

Dozens of people met at Depot Street Park and then from there walked toward Main Street, stopping at historical markers along the way.

Before the walk started Director of the McKinney Center in Jonesborough, Theresa Hammons, explained where some of the stops would be.

“Our first stop will be on the corner of Depot Street and 2nd Ave. to talk about a local resident, who actually was a Buffalo soldier, so the community is very proud of that fact…were going to walk on down to Main Street where the Emancipator historic marker is and we are going to talk about Elihu Embree and his emancipation newspaper, so again the community is very proud to have that history,” Hammons said.

After that walk people also had the opportunity to participate in a day of service project.

The project focused on decorating the chain link fence around Depot Street park with white hearts and brightly colored ribbon surrounding it.

