LEAD group aiming to open former Langston H.S. up as multicultural center in 2019

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- For Carla Forney, walking down Myrtle Avenue, memories flood back to her.

“It was alive and happening, everybody came on the street,” Forney said. “We’d walk to school and you meet your friends on each corner.”

Langston High Scchool was at the center of it all, Johnson CIty’ first black high school. Forney and Michael Young are proud golden tigers, graduates of the last LHS class in 1965, before the school closed during desegregation.

(Photo of last graduating class of Langston High School. Courtesy of Michael Young)

Now they are both members of LEAD, Langston Educational Arts and Development, a group working to rebuild Langston in to a multicultural center.

Last year the city deemed some of the buildings beyond repair and demolished them.

Now, LEAD is working to bring life back to Langston and back to Myrtle Avenue.

“We need to bring that back, that feeling of community back to this area and back to what was here and what it meant to Johnson City,” Young said.

The city is on board for that mission, Johnson City is giving $1.8 million to help renovate and build this property up to become a multicultural center.

“It’s going to be a big thing for this whole region not only Johnson City,” Forney said.

Forney said there will be space for technology classrooms, a 250 seat auditorium, and a recording studio where kids can learn how to produce music from start to finish.

“There’s going to be all kind of programs going here, the parking lot will be filled, we’re going to have kids here running around, we’re going to have people coming in and learning and working here,” Young said.

But $1.8 million doesn’t cover the entire renovation, so the LEAD group is asking the community for help with the remaining $500,000.

“We’re doing what it takes to maintain our history, keep our legacy alive, and move forward in this century,” Young said.

A century that is bringing change to the heart of their growing hometown, “With the renovations and improvements in downtown Johnson City our intent is to have our building be part of that renovation and make this a gateway into downtown Johnson City,” Young said.

You can see the property from Interstate 26, just before the downtown exit. Young said the goal is to open Langston as a multicultural center in a year.

The LEAD group is selling bricks from the original building to help fund raise. If you’re interested, you can email langstonhighschoolinterestgroup@yahoo.com.

