Kingsport celebrates 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – In Kingsport, people of all ages and backgrounds hit the streets for the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday parade.

This marks the event’s 18th year.

City and county leaders led the way down Center Street.

This year, the parade’s theme was “Answer to Racism is the Love of Christ.”

“We have to do what Dr. King did – just love everybody regardless of how they treat you. Love them. And if you love them then you will dispel that hate,” said organizer Overseer Ronnie W. Collins.

Collins applauded the city of Kingsport for their support.

He estimated 100 to 150 people participated in the parade.

