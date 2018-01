JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Schools in the Tri-Cities region are already are after altering schedules for Tuesday. Here are some special instructions from Johnson City Schools:

“Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle will release at 11:00 a.m. Indian Trail Intermediate School will release students at 11:10 a.m. All elementary will release at 11:30 a.m.”

For all other school schedule changes in the Tri-Cities, click here.