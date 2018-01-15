Freshman Bo Hodges providing key spark for ETSU men

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men hammered VMI on Saturday to move to 5-0 in conference play. Lost in that blowout was another key spark off the bench from blossoming star freshman Bo Hodges.

The Bucs started Saturday’s game just 1 for 5 from the field. Then Hodges decided to take things into his own hands, scoring 9 straight points to give ETSU its first lead of the game. After that run, the Bucs never trailed again.

“It’s huge and he’s been doing that for us all year long,” said ETSU head coach Steve Forbes.

It’s not the first time Hodges has gone on a big personal run at Freedom Hall. When the Bucs played Hiwassee in December, Hodges scored 11 straight points in less than a two minute span.

Hodges currently ranks fourth on the team in points scored, averaging just over 9 points a game. He also has the highest field goal percentage on the team at .619.

It’s another big performance for the freshman, which has now become the norm when he takes the floor.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I just kind of expect it out of him and he’s a freshman,” said Forbes. “But he just plays so hard and he plays with so much confidence. Confidence is a big thing in basketball, probably in any sport, and he has a lot of it. I’ve always wanted our guys, all of them, to play with confidence when it comes to playing the game. He plays the game with a lot of confidence.”