Deputies investigate suspicious death of female in Washington County, VA

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the suspicious death of a female.

Deputies say they received a call about the death this afternoon around 3:08 p.m.

The body, according to the sheriff’s office, was found in a wooded area on private property near the intersection of Route 58, that’s Jeb Stuart Highway and Lee Highway.

Sheriff Fred Newman reports, it appears the female had been dead for several hours.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

