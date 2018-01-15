City leaders in Elizabethton asking for public input on renovations to Covered Bridge Park

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – City leaders in Elizabethton are calling on people in the community to weigh in on a massive planned renovation of Covered Bridge Park. This project is expected to transform the park, adding an amphitheater and a number of covered awning for events.

Possible designs for the park’s development have been drafted by the IDEX lab at Appalachian State University.

Elizabethton Parks & Recreation Director Mike Mains told News Channel 11, “At the end of the day we are going to have a really nice location for people to come to and at the same time, right here right now is the covered bridge and that in its self is something to come out and take a look at.”

News Channel 11 shared the proposed designs with Amanda Sorrell who lives and works in Elizabethton. She is looking forward to the new possibilities.

“I think its great for families in the area that want to bring their kids there, it is opening up a lot of avenues to bring in more people,” Amanda Sorrell said.

Elizabethton resident Victoria Peay is also looking forward to seeing what the changes to the park will have to offer people in the city.

“I think we really need to ramp up downtown to cater to younger generations like 20’s and 30’s and younger families and keep those people in the area,” Victoria Peay said.

For the time being no specific price tag has been put on the project while it remains in the research stage.

City leaders say for now the most important part of this project is public input. To view Covered Bridge Park plans and take a survey on what you would like to see happen there click here.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.