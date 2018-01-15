Cat stuck in tree for three days rescued in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Junior” the cat is now safe after being stuck in a tree for three days on Huffine Road in Johnson City.

Washington County’s Animal Shelter Director, Cara Ledbetter was there as Johnson City firefighters worked to help the cat down.

A firefighter climbed around 50 feet to rescue the cat. It took crews nearly two hours to coax it down.

“Junior” is now reunited with its owner.

Ledbetter said the cat may have ran up the tree after being chased by another animal like a coyote. She is getting food for the firefighters for their hard work.

Watch News Channel 11 at 6 to see the video of the rescue and at 11 hear from the firefighter who rescued the cat.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.