The Latest: Trump doesn’t know if shutdown will occur

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump says he doesn’t know if the government will shut down at the end of the week.

Temporary government funding expires at midnight Friday, and some government functions will begin shutting down unless lawmakers reach agreement on future funding.

Trump wants to increase spending on the military, while Democrats want corresponding increases in other domestic spending.

The president says there shouldn’t be a shutdown but if there is the military gets hurt very badly.

Says Trump: “We cannot let our military be hurt.”

He commented on the way to dinner Sunday night at his Florida golf club with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California.

