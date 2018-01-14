The Latest: Rescue phase ends in California mudslide zone

By Published:
In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off East Valley Road in Montecito, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) – Officials say search and rescue operations have ended in Montecito, California, where mudslides killed at least 20 people.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says authorities transitioned Sunday morning to a search and recovery phase.

Brown says the move allows authorities to release resources that are no longer needed and allow search operations to slow to a safer pace.

The number of fatalities in Tuesday’s flash flood is now 20. Four people remain missing.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

