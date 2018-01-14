The Latest: Rescue phase ends in California mudslide zone

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) – Officials say search and rescue operations have ended in Montecito, California, where mudslides killed at least 20 people.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says authorities transitioned Sunday morning to a search and recovery phase.

Brown says the move allows authorities to release resources that are no longer needed and allow search operations to slow to a safer pace.

The number of fatalities in Tuesday’s flash flood is now 20. Four people remain missing.

