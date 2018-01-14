The Latest: Federal probe under way of Hawaii alert mistake

HONOLULU (AP) – The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the government of Hawaii didn’t have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert about an imminent missile strike.

Ajit Pai said in a statement Sunday an FCC investigation is well under way into the false alert that sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones across Hawaii. Officials are gathering facts about how Saturday’s false alert was issued.

Pai says information collected so far shows it appears Hawaii didn’t have safeguards or process controls in place.

Hawaii’s emergency management agency’s administrator said he took responsibility for the mistake.

The state adjutant general said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)