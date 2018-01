POUND, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man is facing charges after police say they found drug-related items in his car after pulling him over.

Pound, Va. Police said the items they found are used to make meth, including lithium batteries, camp-stove fuel, and cleaning chemicals.

Police arrested 32-year-old James Dyer Buckland.

He’s charged with possession of precursors to manufacture meth and possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond.

