Parent picks up petition to run for Washington County Board of Education

By Published:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, T.N. (WJHL)- One mother in Washington County, Tenn. has picked up paperwork to run for a seat on the county’s board of education.

Kerrie Aistrop has two children at Jonesborough Elementary school. She said she started to gain interest about a potential run after attending school board meetings. Aistrop said she has been to every meeting since September.

She said she’s specifically interested in the future of Jonesborough Elementary School.

“I just really think we need to analyze what’s going on, on the current school board and just open up that communication between the parents, the students and the teachers,” Aistrop said. “That’s just one thing I think I can bring the biggest impact to.”

In August, six school board seats will be up for election. So far Jason Day, Mickey Trivett and Dwight Jenkins have picked up their petitions to run.

Current board member, David Hammond has also picked up his paperwork to run again for re-election.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.

