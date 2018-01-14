Members of a Tri-Cities congregation gather for service after church destroyed in fire

TELFORD, T.N. (WJHL)- Members of a Tri-Cities congregation gathered for the first service since their church was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

It was an emotional Sunday morning as members from the Oakland Presbyterian Church gathered in the fellowship hall for service.

However, this was anything but a typical morning of prayer after their church was destroyed in a fire just days ago.

More than 30 fire fighters responded to the scene Wednesday night. According to the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, the state marshal determined the fire started after the circuit box overheated and ignited the wall.

It’s a night Mack Hayes, elder of the church, said left him trembling.

“I was just in total shock,” Hayes said. “The neighbor lady came by and she told me ‘your church is on fire’ so I grabbed the fire extinguisher and came up here but when I got here, I knew my little fire extinguisher would do no good.

James “J.R.” Legg has been a member of the church for more than 50 years, he said he has faith the church will be restored.

“It’s been a hard week and we got a lot more hard weeks to go but with the Lord with us and the Lord taking care of us, we’re going to be alright,” Legg said.

Hayes said the signs they have seen in the church is what is moving them forward.

“The big cross behind the wall and pool pit is still standing, it’s still in tack,” Hayes said. “There in the back on the stain glass window, on the back, the praying hands are still in tack, so Gods left us a sign.”

Members of the church told News Channel 11 they have received an outpouring of support from the community.

Now, they are just waiting for engineers to examine the structure of the church before they decide the next step.

