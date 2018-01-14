Jaguars stun Steelers 45-42 to earn trip to AFC title game

Jacksonville Jaguars fullback Tommy Bohanon (40) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Rookie running back Leonard Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, Blake Bortles added 214 yards passing and a vital fourth-quarter score as the relentless Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 on Sunday.

The third-seeded Jaguars (12-6) will face top-seeded New England next week in Foxborough, Massachusetts after jumping on Pittsburgh early, then holding on late. Jacksonville raced to a 21-point lead, fended off a Steelers rally and responded every time Pittsburgh (13-4) challenged.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and set a franchise record with five touchdown passes, but was also intercepted once and had a fumble returned for a score. All-Pro Antonio Brown caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a left calf injury. Le’Veon Bell had 155 yards of total offense and two scores.

But Pittsburgh’s vaunted “Killer Bs” couldn’t keep pace with Jacksonville.

