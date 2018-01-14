Former Topper Will Carter hoping to reach big leagues in 2018

JOHNSON CITY, TN-Daniel Norris held his fourth annual pitching camp at RBI Tri-Cities on Saturday, just a month away from reporting to the Detroit Tigers’ spring training. But another local pitcher was at the camp Saturday, also getting ready for his upcoming season in the pros.

Former Hilltopper pitcher, Will Carter, spent last season with the Trenton Thunder, the AA affiliate of the New York Yankees. But Carter has higher goals for next season, hoping to see his good friend Norris in the big leagues.

“We definitely talk about it and looking forward to it,” said Carter. “I’m working for it, doing everything I can to get there.”

Carter compiled a 3-1 record in 15 games last season with the Thunder, posting a 3.26 ERA with 23 strikeouts.

“Feel like I’ve always been a thrower and now I’m definitely learning how to pitch, using all my pitches, mix them,” Carter said. “Definitely need to learn how to command the ball better and just be more efficient with all my pitches. Just stay healthy and to make it the big leagues, that’s what I’m playing for.”