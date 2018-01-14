Families enjoy playing with Legos at the Johnson City Public Library

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – Families in our region had the chance to get creative alongside their children at the Johnson City Public Library Saturday morning.

The library invited families to come by to play with Legos and build Lego creations.

It’s a family fun event that is free to the public. No registration is required.

“We come here a lot and it’s fun. We build stuff and play with it like a game,” 12-year-old Annie Edmisten said.

There’s still time to join in on the fun. The library has this event scheduled for the 2nd Saturday of every month until May in the Jones Meeting Room.

