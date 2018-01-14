Couple attacked after answering motel room door in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Latasha Nicole Jiles was charged Friday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking a couple in their Nashville motel room.

The incident happened at the Kings Inn on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane, according to a Metro Police report.

It was around 7:45 p.m. on January 5 when the victims said someone knocked on their motel room door.

The couple stated that the woman, identified as Jiles, wanted to use their phone and became angry when they said she could not.

The husband said the woman slashed him in the face with something sharp, then pepper sprayed his wife while trying to force her way into the room.

The couple was able to get the door closed and the attacker left, according to police.

The report states that the victims identified Jiles after seeing her photo in a police lineup.