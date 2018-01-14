All passengers, crew accounted for after casino shuttle boat catches fire in Florida

By WFLA Web Staff Published:

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard after a casino shuttle boat caught fire in the Port Richey canal on Sunday.

The captain of the shuttle noticed engine trouble. The captain saw flames from the engine room and turned the boat closer to shore so passengers could get to safety.

The casino shuttle caught on fire with 50 people on board. Everyone on board jumped off the boat and into the water.

All passengers and crew members have been accounted for.

Fifteen people were taken to a hospital as precaution. Officials are unaware of any serious injuries.

Pasco sheriff’s office patrol, marine and air unit responded to assist, as well as FWC and the Coast Guard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s