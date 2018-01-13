Tusculum men, women top Newberry

GREENEVILLE, TN-Kasey Johnson, Mia Long and Kendrea Duke each scored 17 points as Tusculum defeated Newberry 72-65 in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.

The Pioneers (11-4, 6-3 SAC) snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Wolves (9-7, 4-5 SAC) by forcing 23 turnovers and shooting 27-for-35 from the foul line, including 19-for-23 in the second half. Johnson was a perfect 10-for-10 at the line while Duke was 9-for-11 at the stripe for Tusculum, which shot 39.6 percent (21-for-53) from the field and 3-for-14 from three-point range in the game.

Donovan Donaldson poured in a career-high 26 points as the Tusculum men’s basketball team rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to defeat Newberry 99-87 Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.

The Pioneers (5-11, 3-6 South Atlantic Conference) scored 61 points in the second period while shooting a blistering 19-of-27 from floor for 70.4 percent in the final 20 minutes.

The win was TC’s first victory at home this season and the first win at Pioneer Arena for first-year head coach Nick Pasqua. TC also snapped a three-game losing streak to the Wolves (8-8, 3-6 SAC) and established a season-best in points (99).

