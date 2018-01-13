Space debris washes up in North Myrtle Beach, Coast Guard confirms

By Kendall McGee Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Coast Guard officials say they were called Friday morning after a piece of a space X ship exploded off the coast of Florida and washed up ashore in North Myrtle Beach.

Public affairs officer Lt. J.B. Zorn with the US Coast Guard says that the Coast Guard was called around 9:30 a.m. Friday about “vessel debris” on the beach.

When they responded, officials confirmed that it was space debris from a recent SpaceX launch.

Local law enforcement hauled the material away this morning and took it to a local fire station, according to Lt. Zorn.

Officials have not released the specific location where the debis washed up.

 

