Man accused of shooting Knoxville officer arrested in Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man accused of shooting a Knoxville police officer Thursday night was captured in Blount County early Saturday morning.

Ronnie Lucas Wilson is in custody

Just after 3 a.m., Wilson was found at an abandoned hom on Caldwerwood Highway in Blount County, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was with Kristin Denise King, a woman who the Knoxville Police Department said may be with Wilson and in danger.

BCSO says that Wilson suffered injuries after jumping out a window at the residence and is being treated at a local hospital.

Blount County Fire Department responded to extinguish a fire that started in the residence as well.

Wilson shoots KPD officer, escapes

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Target at 5405 Washington Pike.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said Thursday night Officer Jay Williams was attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver fired a round at Williams. The vehicle then stopped and the driver fired several more shots at the officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the driver shot at the officer with a handgun and a shotgun.

Williams was hit in the shoulder and taken to UT Medical Center. He has since been released from the hospital.

Officers arrested Ronnie Lucas Wilson, 31. Wilson is believed to be a member of the Aryan Nation gang. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Chevy Nova recovered

Wilson was added to the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list by the TBI. His vehicle, a Chevy Nova, was recovered by police Friday.