King Hoops sweep Erskine

BRISTOL, TN- The King University women’s basketball team took on Erskine College Saturday afternoon in a Conference Carolinas matchup. Some big performances for the Tornado propelled them to a 73-50 victory over the Flying Fleet.
The King University men’s basketball got off to a hot start against Erskine College and later hit a buzzer beater to end the first half. The Tornado then cruised to the 79-57 Conference Carolinas victory in the second half.
King posted five scorers in double figures for the third time this season and second time in as many games. It also marks the first time since King became NCAA Division II members the Tornado have had five scorers in double figures in back-to-back games.
Courtesy: King Athletics