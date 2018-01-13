Erwin PD: Car windows broken, items stolen from vehicles at YMCA parking lot Friday

ERWIN, TN (WJHL)- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in a car burglary investigation.

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson told News Channel 11 officers responded to the YMCA parking lot Friday around 8:30a.m. where they discovered four cars with their windows broken out.

According to Chief Tilson, surveillance video showed a black SUV with chrome lined dark tinted windows pull up in spaces next to vehicles in the YMCA parking lot, where a passenger would then get out and break the car window.

Once the suspect was inside they would steal items like purses, Chief Tilson added that most of these items were covered up or under seats and that the car doors were locked.

Since the reported break-ins, Chief Tilson said some victims have come forward noticing that their ID’s have been used in an attempt to cash checks, and one victim reported her debit card was used at the Walmart in Unicoi.

A BOLO alert has been issued to agencies around East Tennessee as authorities believe they travel around interstate corridors when they commit these crimes.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call the Erwin Police Department at 423-743-1870.

