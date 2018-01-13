Dozens honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday morning, dozens of people from our community gathered to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Music, food, prayer and conversation filled the room at Wesley United Methodist Church in Johnson City for the 16th annual prayer breakfast.

Several community members were honored, including Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois and Reverend C.H. Charlton of Northeast State College.

Reverend of Friendship Baptist Church Greeneville and Deputy District Attorney for the Third Judicial District, Reverend C.C. Mills, was the keynote speaker.

“There can be no reasonable doubt that Dr. Martin Luther King came on the sea of history and gave great impetus to the whole cause of civil right,” Rev. Mills said.

News Channel 11’s Curtis McCloud was the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Proceeds go towards the Carver after school program’s trip to Washington D.C. and the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

