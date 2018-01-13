Daniel Norris holds 4th annual pitching camp at RBI Tri-Cities

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Johnson City’s favorite major leaguer, Daniel Norris, is one month away from reporting to Detroit Tigers’ Spring Training. But on Saturday, Norris was back in town to help teach some future big leaguers.

Norris held his fourth annual pitching camp at RBI Tri-Cities for kids ages 8 to 13. The young pitchers rotated through stations and then got to watch Norris throw off the mound. It was Norris’ first time on the bump this year. The camp concluded with an autograph session.

“It was great,” said Norris. “It was a really good turn out. We’ve got a lot of good drills and a lot of stuff that we work on at this camp. But the main thing is just having fun and smiling.”

Norris is coming off a tough 2017 season, plagued with injuries and finishing the year with 5-8 record. The former Hilltopper, though, said he felt good after his mound session Saturday and his focus for 2018 is to just stay healthy.

Saturday, however, his focus was on the kids, happy to be hosting another camp with his friends ahead of another season in the big leagues.

