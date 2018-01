GRAY, TN (WJHL) — Washington County, TN Sheriff Ed Graybeal told News Channel 11 several agencies are on scene at a vacant trailer in Gray to investigate a report of a possible pipe bomb.

The trailer is located on Captains Lane in a community called Oak Grove right off of Highway 36.

Gray Volunteer Fire Department and Johnson City bomb squad are on scene.

Stay with News Channel 11 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.