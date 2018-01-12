Tennessee House speaker proposes Medicaid work requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State House Speaker Beth Harwell has filed legislation seeking federal approval to create TennCare work requirements for able-bodied, working-age adults without children under 6.

In a news release Thursday, the Nashville Republican thanked President Donald Trump’s administration for allowing work requirements for Medicaid programs, including TennCare.

But House Democratic Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh said there would be limited effects under TennCare’s tight eligibility parameters. The Trump administration exempted the disabled, elderly, children, pregnant women and others.

TennCare spokeswoman Sarah Tanksley says the program hasn’t yet estimated how many people would be affected.

Fitzhugh says if lawmakers expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, he would support work requirements and copays.

Lawmakers killed a Medicaid expansion proposal by Republican Gov. Bill Haslam in 2015. The administration doesn’t plan to revive it.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)