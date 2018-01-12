TEMA declares state of emergency as winter weather impacts Tennessee’s interstates

(WJHL) – Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has declared a State of Emergency as winter weather impacts the state’s interstates.
Particularly in West Tennessee, numerous state agencies are staging to address traffic issues on Interstate -40.
TEMA is encouraging drivers to avoid travel on roadways if at all possible and says if you have to travel remember: Ice & Snow, Take it Slow.
CURRENT SITUATION
- Dangerous icy and snowy conditions have caused significant impacts to Tennessee’s Interstates.
- Multiple accidents on I-40 at the Henderson-Carroll County line, in West Tennessee, have impacted travel in both directions before the 108 and 120 mile-markers.
- Multiple crashes reported on I-40 in Wilson County between the 239 and 245 mile-markers.
- I-65 Southbound near Millersville, Tenn. is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.
- There are no reports of widespread power outages and no reports of any weather-related fatalities in Tennessee.
- The American Red Cross has shelters on standby.
- Call *THP (*847) if you get stranded to be connected to the closest Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatch location.
- Call 511 for traffic information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
- Follow the instructions of emergency officials and be ready to take emergency protective actions.
- Follow the instructions of emergency officials and be ready to take emergency protective actions.
- Monitor local news sources and NOAA Weather Radio for updates on winter weather forecasts, road conditions, and for any changes to weather watches or warnings.