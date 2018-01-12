TEMA declares state of emergency as winter weather impacts Tennessee’s interstates

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
A string of crashes closed Interstate 40 West in Henderson County. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Natchez Trace State Park on the snow-covered roadway. Multiple vehicles were involved, including tractor-trailers and a TDOT Help truck. As of this time, there are no reports of injuries.

(WJHL) – Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has declared a State of Emergency as winter weather impacts the state’s interstates.

Particularly in West Tennessee, numerous state agencies are staging to address traffic issues on Interstate -40.

TEMA is encouraging drivers to avoid travel on roadways if at all possible and says if you have to travel remember: Ice & Snow, Take it Slow.

CURRENT SITUATION

  • Dangerous icy and snowy conditions have caused significant impacts to Tennessee’s Interstates.
  • Multiple accidents on I-40 at the Henderson-Carroll County line, in West Tennessee, have impacted travel in both directions before the 108 and 120 mile-markers.
  • Multiple crashes reported on I-40 in Wilson County between the 239 and 245 mile-markers.
  • I-65 Southbound near Millersville, Tenn. is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.
  • There are no reports of widespread power outages and no reports of any weather-related fatalities in Tennessee.
  • The American Red Cross has shelters on standby.
  • Call *THP (*847) if you get stranded to be connected to the closest Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatch location.
  • Call 511 for traffic information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
  • Follow the instructions of emergency officials and be ready to take emergency protective actions.
  • Monitor local news sources and NOAA Weather Radio for updates on winter weather forecasts, road conditions, and for any changes to weather watches or warnings.See also: Upgrade to the new WJHL News app

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s