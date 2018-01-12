TEMA declares state of emergency as winter weather impacts Tennessee’s interstates

(WJHL) – Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has declared a State of Emergency as winter weather impacts the state’s interstates.

Particularly in West Tennessee, numerous state agencies are staging to address traffic issues on Interstate -40.

TEMA is encouraging drivers to avoid travel on roadways if at all possible and says if you have to travel remember: Ice & Snow, Take it Slow.

CURRENT SITUATION

Dangerous icy and snowy conditions have caused significant impacts to Tennessee’s Interstates.

Multiple accidents on I-40 at the Henderson-Carroll County line, in West Tennessee, have impacted travel in both directions before the 108 and 120 mile-markers.

Multiple crashes reported on I-40 in Wilson County between the 239 and 245 mile-markers.

I-65 Southbound near Millersville, Tenn. is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.



There are no reports of widespread power outages and no reports of any weather-related fatalities in Tennessee.

The American Red Cross has shelters on standby.

Call *THP (*847) if you get stranded to be connected to the closest Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatch location.

Call 511 for traffic information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Follow the instructions of emergency officials and be ready to take emergency protective actions.

Monitor local news sources and NOAA Weather Radio for updates on winter weather forecasts, road conditions, and for any changes to weather watches or warnings.