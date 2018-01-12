Johnson City man arrested after alleged attack with blunt object, car

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators in Johnson City say they have arrested a man connected to an attack in a parking lot on Christmas Day.

According to a report, the assault happened in the Food City parking lot on South Roan Street. One of the victims told police Wesley Edwin Clouse, struck them on the head with a blunt object after an argument. In addition, the victims – both men — reported Clouse tried to strike them both with his car before driving away.

Clouse was arrested on Friday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He is facing two counts of aggravated assault.