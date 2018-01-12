Greeneville City Schools announces Ken Fay as interim school leader

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools announced who will lead the school system until the school board can choose a new director.

Greeneville City Schools named Ken Fay as interim director. He is currently the school district’s federal program specialist.

He will take over after current director Dr. Jeff Moorhouse’s last day on February 1. Moorhouse accepted a job as Kingsport City Schools’ superintendent.

The Kingsport Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on Monday, January 22 to consider approval of his contract. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center located on the third floor at 400 Clinchfield Street. All board meetings are open to the public.