Greene County Mayor Crum won’t seek a second term

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – In a letter to the citizens of Greene County, Mayor David Crum announced he will not seek a second term.

“As we began, several months ago, praying about whether or not I should run for a second term that answer became very clear to us. I will not be seeking a second term as County Mayor. Many of you have been asking and encouraging me to seek another term and I am grateful for your support,” said Crum. “I am not sure where the next chapter in my working career will lead but we are very much at peace with this decision and anticipate the future by trusting in the Lord.”

Crum lists, in the letter, the progress made during his term as county mayor and thanks the citizens for the opportunity and privilege to serve:

Greene County Citizens thank you for allowing me the blessing to serve as your County Mayor for four years ending August 31, 2018. During this time I have grown tremendously personally and professionally. As a citizen of Greene County, I urge all those who will be voting for our next County Mayor to vote for the person who has a progressive vision and one who is committed to always doing what is in the best interest for the future of all citizens of Greene County. You can be assured that I will continue to strive to do my very best until my last day in office as your County Mayor. Thank you again for the privilege and the honor to serve. I will continue to pray that God continues to bless the citizens of our beautiful county.

To read Mayor Crum’s full letter, click here.