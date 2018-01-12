ETSU women top Chattanooga for the first time since 2010

JOHNSON CITY, TN-In a game that saw the score tied seven different times, the Bucs put together a strong fourth quarter effort to outlast the Chattanooga Mocs 65-58 and snap a ten-game losing streak to their in-state rival. ETSU now moves to 3-0 in conference action to continue a four-game win streak.

With 1:09 left in regulation, senior Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) hit a clutch jumper to help the Bucs gain a five-point lead. The Bucs would ice the game with free throws, finishing the fourth quarter with 19 points to seal the win. Freshman Erica Haynes-Overton’s (Nashville, Tenn.) dominant first quarter gave the Bucs the start they needed, going 5-5 in first quarter field goals to set the tone for the rest of the game.

Inside the Numbers

The Bucs snapped a ten-game losing streak against the Mocs. It was their first win over Chattanooga since Nov. 12, 2010. This is also the first time seniors Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) and Malloree Schurr have beaten Chattanooga in their four years at ETSU.

career double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds. She also added four assists. Erica Haynes-Overton led the Bucs with 21 points, seven steals and five rebounds.

gave the Bucs eight points and eight rebounds. ETSU out-rebounded Chattanooga 38-31 and the Bucs finished with a 92.3% free throw percentage.

First Quarter

The first minute of play was scoreless before Haynes-Overton set the tone with a steal and a layup to start things off for the Bucs.

Haynes-Overton drained a three-pointer and picked up her second steal of the game, followed by a layup within minutes to give ETSU a 7-0 lead.

Chattanooga was unable to score until 7:29 into the game, as the Bucs continued to dominate.

Haynes-Overton was truly unstoppable as she finished with 13 points and six steals at the end of the first quarter. She went 5-5 in field goals, 1-1 from the three-point line, and 2-2 from the free throw line.

ETSU finished the first quarter with a 23-14 lead.

Second Quarter

Chattanooga started crawling their way back, with an instant four-point play after hitting a three and getting fouled on the play.

Back-to-back layups by the Mocs, followed by a three, put them within two of the Bucs after going on a 9-0 run.

ETSU went on a four-minute scoring drought after Chattanooga tied the game with a layup at 27.

Points went back and forth as each team continued to fight, but the Bucs maintained their lead.

The Mocs ended a two-minute scoring period and tied the game with a layup, 33-33 with 39.2 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Chattanooga took their first lead of the game after getting fouled on the layup and going to the line for the and one.

Chattanooga ended the quarter with a three to finish a 9-0 run over the last 1:15 of the quarter and took a five-point lead of 37-33 heading into the half.

Third Quarter

hit a three to get the Bucs within one. Chattanooga continued to hold a six-point lead as the Bucs were scoreless for two minutes.

Tarter gave the Bucs a quick four points to put the Bucs within two, to finish the third quarter, 48-46.

Fourth Quarter

Anajae Stephney was fouled and went to the line to shoot two. She made both free throws and tied the game at 48.

Chattanooga drained a three, but Tarter answered for the Bucs hitting her own three to tie the game back up.

The Mocs and the Bucs traded points before Haynes-Overton picked up her seventh steal of the game and drove down the court for a jumper to give the Bucs a 59-57 lead.

Chattanooga was scoreless for four minutes and was unable to make a field goal for the remaining five minutes of the game.

Haynes-Overton continued to power past the Mocs driving to the hoop for another layup, helping the Bucs go on a 6-0 run.

Chattanooga was fouled and made one free throw to score their last point of the game.

With 1:09 remaining in the game, Malloree Schurr hit a clutch jumper to put the Bucs ahead 63-58.

Raven Dean helped the Bucs seal the game by making both free throws as the Bucs came away with the 65-58 win.

Next Up

The Bucs will hit the road for their first conference road game of the season when they head to Furman on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Post-Game Quotes

Senior Tianna Tarter on their first win against Chattanooga… “It feels great. We came out focused and ready to play. We knew what we had to do. It’s been four years and we wanted it really bad.”

On the message in the fourth quarter… “Chattanooga is too good of a team for us to just let them do whatever they wanted to do. We had to put our foot back on the gas and keep making shots and play good defense.”

Senior Malloree Schurr on their first win against Chattanooga… “It’s amazing. Me and Tianna talk about it all the time on how we’ve never beat them. Every year we feel like we’re going to and it’s just depressing not winning, so this year it feels like everything we’ve worked for has paid off.”

On hitting her last shot with 1:09 remaining… “It was good. It was another shot, but I knew it was important. If I didn’t make it, I definitely would’ve heard something about it. It was just a great feeling. I was more focused on the defensive end. As long as we out hustled them, we knew we could speed it up because they like to play slow. We were more focused on defense than anything.

Head Coach Brittney Ezell… “You don’t feel relieved. You don’t feel excited. It’s really hard to explain. I feel grateful for the people that came before these kids. I feel grateful for our fans. I feel grateful for the effort that our kids gave tonight and I almost feel like a fan for our kids. I walked in that locker room and I wanted to cry and just give everyone a hug because they’ve worked so hard. It’s not just this weekend preparation. It’s been years coming. I told them we haven’t beaten Chattanooga yet, but I have faith that we’re going to and that’s what they went out and did. I am overflown with gratitude for everyone that came. I really don’t have the words. I’m just really grateful for our kids, our program, our supporters, and the opportunity to do something like this.”

On the difference in the fourth quarter… “I think what we talked to them about at the end of the third was that if you want something, you have to go take it. Nobody is going to give it to you. Nobody is going to provide it for you. Go work for it and go take it. I felt they took ownership of the fourth quarter. Tianna really led the way. She became much more assertive. I thought when we put our two “bigs” in at the same time, that was a real good catalyst for us on the offensive end. It was really about owning the moment. Erica owned the moment. Malloree hit that big shot and owned the moment. They’ll remember those things. I thought our kids responded to the challenge.”